According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs, China exported 10.492 million mt of steel in September 2026, with cumulative exports in January-September reaching 85.641 million mt, down 2.6% YoY.

China imported 492,000 mt of steel in September, with cumulative imports in January-September reaching 4.066 million mt, down 10.5% YoY.

China imported 109.817 million mt of iron ore and concentrates in September, with cumulative imports in January-September reaching 954.967 million mt, up 4.1% YoY.

China imported 43.369 million mt of coal and lignite in September, with cumulative imports in January-September reaching 353.543 million mt, up 2.2% YoY.