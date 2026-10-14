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[In September, China's total exports in US dollar terms were $447.18 billion, up 36.3% YoY]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 10:46 (GMT+8)
According to data released by the General Administration of Customs, in US dollar terms, China's total exports in September were $447.18 billion, up 36.3% YoY; total imports were $313.65 billion, up 31% YoY. From January to September, China's total exports were $3,370.7 billion, up 21.3% YoY; from January to September, China's total imports were $2,432.58 billion, up 27.5% YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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