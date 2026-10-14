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Northwest China Secondary Lead Smelter Delays Production Restart to November

Published: Oct 14, 2026 10:33 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Secondary Lead Production Updates] SMM, October 14: A large secondary lead smelter in Northwest China has postponed its production resumption, with the actual start now expected in November. 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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