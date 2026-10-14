Northwest China Secondary Lead Smelter Delays Production Restart to November

【Flash | ClassOne Wins Follow-On Equipment Orders for High-Volume 6-Inch Indium Phosphide Production】

ClassOne Technology has received follow-on production orders from two leading photonics manufacturers for multiple Solstice S8 single-wafer wet-processing systems. Equipped with GoldPro electroplating chambers, the systems will support high-volume gold plating of 4-inch and 6-inch Indium Phosphide (InP) wafers used in next-generation optical devices for Artificial Intelligence data centres and other high-bandwidth communications applications. Both customers have adopted Solstice as their global production tool of record for gold plating and anticipate deploying multiple additional systems as InP-based transceiver capacity expands. SMM believes the repeat orders indicate that the 6-inch InP supply chain is progressing from capacity planning to volume-manufacturing infrastructure, supporting