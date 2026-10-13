Sixth consecutive silver deficit: Supply shortfall grows to 46 million ounces!

October 12, 2026

The global silver market is heading for its sixth consecutive supply deficit in 2026. According to research by Metals Focus on behalf of the Silver Institute, the global supply shortfall is expected to widen from 40.3 million ounces to around 46.3 million ounces this year. While total supply is projected to decline by around two percent and global mine production remains stagnant, industrial and investment demand remains high. Accordingly, short-term price pullbacks to around US$60 per ounce do not alter this structural shortage, which is drawing increased attention to well-advanced North American deposits.

North America comes into focus as a solution to the silver deficit

Because developing new greenfield deposits often takes decades, regions in the US and Canada with a history of mining and existing infrastructure are becoming increasingly important. Established producers such as Hecla Mining (4.2 million ounces of silver in the second quarter), First Majestic Silver (3.4 million ounces), and Endeavour Silver (2.09 million ounces) support current supply. At the same time, high-grade discoveries - such as Americas Gold and Silver's 1,062 g/t silver intercept in Idaho - demonstrate the potential of established mining districts.

An overview of the key factors driving current market dynamics:

Widening deficit: Global supply shortfall to increase by nearly 15 percent to 46.3 million ounces in 2026.

Stagnant mine production: Lack of new high-grade developments is slowing global supply growth.

Infrastructure time factor: Access to existing processing facilities determines how quickly new projects can enter the market.

Silver Bow Mining: 170 million ounces of silver and a fast track to production

A concrete example of this development-focused approach is Silver Bow Mining (WKN A422L7 / NYSE SBMT) with its Rainbow Block Project in Butte, Montana. The project already has a defined resource base of around 170 million ounces of silver. To avoid the lengthy process of building its own processing facilities and significantly shorten the path to commercial production, the company is acquiring the nearby Jefferson County Metallurgical Complex.

This infrastructure advantage is complemented by a binding offtake agreement with Ocean Partners UK totaling US$88 million. The combination of a defined large-scale resource, existing mill infrastructure, and secured offtake puts Silver Bow Mining in a position to advance the project to market readiness relatively quickly and help close the North American supply gap. Learn more: http://goldinvest.de/en/companies/silver-bow-mining

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/sixth-consecutive-silver-deficit-supply-shortfall-grows-to-46-million-ounces