TreKor Produces 18,600 Tonnes in Q3; Gibraltar Guidance Raised as Florence Ramp-Up Slows
TreKor Metals reported combined copper production of approximately 18,600 tonnes from its Gibraltar mine and Florence Copper project in the third quarter of 2026. Gibraltar produced about 15,400 tonnes of copper and 172 tonnes of molybdenum, while Florence produced approximately 3,175 tonnes of copper cathode. Following strong operating performance at Gibraltar, TreKor raised the mine’s 2026 copper production guidance to 52,200–54,400 tonnes, from 49,900–52,200 tonnes. Florence’s 2026 production guidance was revised to 11,300–12,700 tonnes. Wellfield expansion remains about three months behind schedule, with full production capacity expected in early 2027. The update points to stronger output at Gibraltar, while Florence’s ramp-up remains slower than planned.