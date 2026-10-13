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SHFE Copper Warrants Up 622 mt, Backwardation Widens as Delivery Nears

Published: Oct 13, 2026 16:36 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Copper Flash] According to SHFE copper futures warrant data, warrants increased by 622 mt today, with changes mainly in Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang; they increased by 397 mt, remained flat, and remained flat, respectively. The total increase was 622 mt, bringing total warrants to 9,407 mt. As delivery approaches, the backwardation widened, and spot premiums continued to decline.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 13)
Oct 13, 2026 16:03 (GMT+8)
[SMM Copper Flash] According to SHFE copper futures warrant data, warr - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)