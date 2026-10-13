SMM News, October 13: According to official information from Yanggu Xiangguang, in response to the company’s production and operational requirements, it will launch an inquiry‑and‑comparison tender for approximately 20 metal tonnes of crude selenium.

Bidding window for the price inquiry: October 14, 2026 (14:00‑14:30).

Starting floor price for selenium: 141.27 yuan per kilogram.

Prior to submitting bids, participating merchants are required to pay a performance bond of 100,000 yuan and send the payment voucher to Xiangguang Copper.