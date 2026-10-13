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Yanggu Xiangguang auctioned several metric tons of crude selenium on the 13th [SMM Selenium Report]

Published: Oct 13, 2026 15:25 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 13: According to official information from Yanggu Xiangguang, based on the company's production and operational needs, it is now conducting an inquiry and price comparison sale of approximately 20 mt in metal content of crude selenium. Inquiry and price comparison quotation time: October 14, 2026 (14:00–14:30). Starting floor price for selenium unit price: 141.27 yuan/kg. Before quoting, participating merchants are required to pay a performance deposit of 100,000 yuan and send the payment voucher to Xiangguang Copper. Participating merchants should log in via the computer terminal (https://sales.xiangguang.com/#/) or the WeChat mini program "Xiangguang Copper" to complete registration before viewing the inquiry and price comparison announcement and submitting quotations within the quotation period. Late quotations will not be accepted.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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