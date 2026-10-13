The four investment funds that control 98% of Spain's Celsa Group formally initiated preparations to exit the company on October 9, 2026, exploring a direct sale or a stock-market flotation. The divestment process follows a successful restructuring phase where the steelmaker posted a first-half 2026 profit of €50.7 million and aggressively slashed corporate debt to €1,134 million from nearly €3.7 billion. A successful transaction will heavily influence the competitive landscape of the Southern European long products market. [SMM Iron Ore]