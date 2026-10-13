Domestic steelmakers in Ukraine issued a formal demand on October 12, 2026, insisting that the government extend the zero quota on ferrous scrap exports. Industry advocates argue that the survival and eventual recovery of the heavily damaged iron and steel sector depend entirely on retaining localized scrap supplies for electric arc furnace operations. Lifting the export ban would allow critical secondary metallics to bleed out to Turkey and the EU, artificially driving up feedstock costs for struggling local mills. [SMM Iron Ore]