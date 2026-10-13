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Capchem: Forecast Net Profit Growth of 104.53%-111.22% YoY for First Three Quarters

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:38 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Capchem disclosed its earnings forecast for the first three quarters. The company expects net profit attributable to shareholders of the publicly listed firm for the first three quarters of 2026 to be 1.53 billion to 1.58 billion yuan, up 104.53%-111.22% from the same period last year.

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