[SMM Cobalt-Lithium Morning Meeting Summary] Raw material price trends diverge; supply-demand support for battery materials varies in strength
This week, the battery industry chain showed divergent trends. Spot lithium ore was tight, but expectations of future supply growth weighed on prices. On October 12, the average spot price of lithium carbonate fell to 115,400 yuan/mt, down 6,950 yuan/mt in a single day. Futures declined with rising open interest, while social inventory continued to destock. Lithium hydroxide, cobalt salt, and nickel sulphate were under pressure, with cautious purchasing. Ternary cathode precursor, ternary cathode material, and LCO weakened along with raw materials. LFP orders were relatively strong, with high-quality production lines running near full capacity and finished product inventories declining. Iron phosphate operating rates were high, but resistance to price increases grew. Artificial graphite edged up, supported by costs and demand, while natural graphite operated at low levels. Separator was supported by NEV, energy storage, and export rush demand, with supply-demand conditions tight. Electrolyte rose due to lagged cost pass-through. Sodium-ion battery production and delivery were stable, while recycling-side inquiries recovered but transactions did not increase in volume. In news, CATL deepened cooperation with Seres. In the first three quarters, NEV production and sales both exceeded 12 million units. Export tax rebate policy adjustments and China-EU automotive trade consultations drew attention.