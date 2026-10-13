[SMM Cobalt Morning Meeting Summary] Weak Demand and Falling Raw Material Prices Increase Destocking Pressure Across the Entire Industry Chain

At the start of this week, the cobalt industry chain remained weak overall, with downstream procurement mainly need-based and market trading sluggish. The mainstream ex-works price for refined cobalt held at 270,000 yuan/mt, while traders raised their basis. There was a divergence between the floor purchase price of $14.5/lb for intermediate products and downstream acceptance prices below $13/lb. Cobalt sulphate was quoted at around 60,000 yuan/mt, with weakening cost support; cobalt chloride and Co3O4 saw production cuts and destocking, while new orders were insufficient. Cobalt powder quotes fell to 325,000–340,000 yuan/mt, and high-priced inventory weighed on procurement. Ternary cathode precursor and ternary cathode material prices weakened, with order coefficients under pressure; export orders were relatively better, while domestic demand recovery remained limited. LCO pulled back along with costs, and peak-season expectations fell through. The industry is focused on order changes following the annual conference. In news, CATL and Seres deepened cooperation on capacity and outside China; NEV production and sales both exceeded 12 million units in the first three quarters, with notable export growth; export rebate rates are set to be lowered, and China-EU auto trade consultations clarified basic principles.