【Flash | Armenian Ferromolybdenum Gains Zero-Tariff Access to European Union Market】

Regulation 2026/2269 of the European Parliament and of the Council, published in the Official Journal of the European Union on October 9, took effect on October 10. Its first annex covers ferro-alloys under Combined Nomenclature heading 7202 and other metal oxides under heading 2825. Qualifying Armenian-origin ferromolybdenum and molybdenum oxides and hydroxides can therefore enter the European Union free of ad valorem import duty. The measure applies until October 11, 2028, subject to origin, documentation, suspension and safeguard provisions. The move from anticipated relief to effective zero-duty access strengthens the competitiveness of Armenian molybdenum products, while any increase in trade volumes remains to be confirmed.