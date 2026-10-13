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【Flash | Centinela Molybdenum Supply Risk Hinges on Renewed Talks as Strike Enters Day Seven】

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:35 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Antofagasta Minerals’ Centinela mine and the Minera Esperanza and Distrito Centinela unions are due to resume voluntary mediation at 10:00 a.m. local time on Oct. 13. The strike involves 709 workers, or about 22% of the mine’s direct workforce. The company says operations have continued and its full-year production outlook remains unchanged. Centinela’s 2026 molybdenum guidance is 3,000–3,500 tonnes of contained metal, with about 1,400 tonnes produced in H1. No molybdenum output loss or recovery-circuit impact has been disclosed; SMM is not revising its forecast pending the talks.

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