Aoni Electronics announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aoni Intelligent Technology (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Aoni Intelligent"), signed a procurement contract with Company C. According to the contract, Aoni Intelligent will purchase GPU computing power card products from Company C, with a total contract amount of 1.821 billion yuan (tax inclusive).

The company stated that the semiconductor industry as a whole faces the common challenges of tight raw material supply and rising costs. If the contract is smoothly fulfilled, it is expected to have a positive impact on the company's operating results in the year of performance. The specific impact amount and the reporting period affected will depend on the specific circumstances of order fulfillment, and shall be subject to the revenue and profit confirmed by the company's audit.