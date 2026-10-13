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Tin Industry Co., Ltd.: Tin Industry Branch to Halt Production for Maintenance Starting September 30

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:33 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Tin Industry Co., Ltd. announced that, to ensure the safe and effective operation of tin smelting equipment and subsequent stable and efficient production, the company's Tin Industry Branch will conduct routine production halts for maintenance of tin smelting equipment based on actual conditions. This maintenance plan is scheduled to begin on September 30, 2026, and is expected to last no more than 45 days.

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