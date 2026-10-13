[Hongxin Electronics: Wholly-owned subsidiary signs computing power chip procurement contracts worth 2.131 billion yuan and 852 million yuan]

Hongxin Electronics announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Anliantong Technology Co., Ltd., signed a Product Purchase and Sales Contract with Company A to procure high-performance server computing chips, with independent acceptance and billing in batches, for a total contract value of RMB 2.131 billion including tax. It also signed a Sales Contract with Company B to purchase high-performance server computing chips, with a total settlement amount of RMB 852 million. The signing of the above contracts falls within the review authority of the company's chairman and does not require submission to the board of directors for review, nor does it constitute a related-party transaction or a major asset restructuring.