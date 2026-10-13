Wuxi Hangtai Shines at SMM CCAE 2026 (15th) Copper Industry Conference

As the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, 2026 marks a critical stage for the global copper industry, characterized by supply-demand restructuring, technological innovation, and green transformation. Constrained by resources, costs, and geopolitics, copper supply growth remains limited, while new energy, new-type power grids, and AI computing power are generating substantial copper demand. The supply-demand gap continues to widen, making copper's strategic value increasingly prominent. Guided by the Implementation Plan for High-Quality Development of the Copper Industry (2025-2027), China's copper industry is accelerating its transition toward high-end, intelligent, and green development.

Against this backdrop, ,will be held on October 28-30atShangri-La Hotel, Nanchang, Jiangxi.Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)together withWuxi Hangtai Gas Application Technology Co., Ltd.cordially invites you to attend.The conference focuses on the high-quality development of the copper industry, bringing together stakeholders from industry, research, and finance to discuss technological innovation and resource coordination, driving China's copper industry from scale advantages to dual leadership in technology and value.

Clickto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Wuxi Hangtai Gas Application Technology Co., Ltd.is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in end-to-end solutions for industrial combustion thermal energy, integrating R&D, production, and services.

Its core business covers VPSA pressure swing adsorption oxygen generation equipment, complete liquid oxygen station gas supply systems, full-oxygen combustion systems, and intelligent control devices, spanning the entire chain from oxygen production and storage to end-use combustion.

Products are widely applied in industrial heating sectors including secondary copper and non-ferrous metal smelting, glass, steel, enamel, building materials, and chemicals. The company has served over 100 copper smelters, helping clients achieve energy savings, cost reduction, quality improvement, efficiency gains, and emissions reduction.

Industry Applications・Secondary Copper Smelting Industry

For secondary copper smelting applications, the company provides integrated full-oxygen combustion solutions, with core configurations including full-oxygen combustion valve trains, patented burners, and integrated intelligent control systems, compatible with liquid oxygen supply or on-site oxygen generation. Full-cycle project services include on-site commissioning, parameter optimization, safety training, and technical support.

After retrofitting, fuel consumption drops by 60%, flue gas and nitrogen oxide emissions are significantly reduced, and production efficiency and operational flexibility are markedly improved. Wuxi Hangtai is deeply engaged in secondary copper combustion technology, working with industry partners to promote green and sustainable development of the circular economy.

Contact Information

Wang Liqiang 139 1661 3882

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SMM Conference Contact

Zhang Wencheng

187 6645 7954

zhangwencheng@smm.cn