Hydropower Station at Highest Altitude on Yellow River Mainstream Sets Record for Power Generation

According to China News Service, on October 5, it was learned from the Maerdang Hydropower Station of CHN Energy Qinghai Company that as of that date, the station's cumulative power generation for the year had exceeded 5 billion kWh, up about 21.51% compared to the same period last year, setting a record high for the same period in history.