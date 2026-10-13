Metals mostly fall; lithium carbonate drops for ninth consecutive day; alumina, polysilicon, SHFE zinc, and palladium lead declines; crude oil pulls back [SMM Midday Commentary]

SMM Oct 13:

In the metals market:

As of midday close, domestic base metals showed mixed performance. SHFE copper and SHFE nickel both edged up 0.02%, while SHFE aluminum fell 0.83%. SHFE lead rose 0.93%. SHFE zinc dropped 1.39%. SHFE tin declined 0.1%.

Additionally, the main futures contract for casting aluminum fell 1.22%, and the main alumina futures contract dropped 2.3%. The main lithium carbonate futures contract continued its decline from the previous eight trading days, falling 3.97%. Silicon metal's main contract rose 0.63%. Polysilicon's main futures contract fell 2.16%.

Ferrous metals mostly fell. Iron ore dropped 0.44%, with rebar, hot-rolled coil, and stainless steel all declining within 0.5%. In the coking coal and coke sector: the most-traded coking coal contract rose 0.58%, while the most-traded coke contract fell 0.1%.

In the overseas base metals market, as of 11:51, LME metals generally declined. LME copper fell 0.11%, LME aluminum dropped 0.34%. LME lead rose 0.32%, LME zinc fell 0.47%. LME tin declined 0.84%. LME nickel increased 0.2%.

In precious metals, as of 11:51, COMEX gold rose 0.34%, and COMEX silver edged up 0.02%. In the domestic precious metals market: SHFE gold fell 0.27%, and the main SHFE silver contract dropped 0.99%.

Additionally, as of midday close, the main platinum futures contract fell 0.56%, and the main palladium futures contract dropped 1.43%.

As of midday close, the main European shipping futures contract fell 0.45%, closing at 2,763.5 points.

As of 11:51 on October 13, some midday futures market movements:

Spot and fundamentals

Copper: Today, in Guangdong, #1 copper cathode spot prices against the front-month contract: high-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 250 yuan/mt, down 100 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; standard-quality copper was quoted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt, down 100 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; SX-EW copper was quoted at a discount of 110 yuan/mt, down 100 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average price of #1 copper cathode in Guangdong was 111,490 yuan/mt, down 455 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, and the average price of SX-EW copper was 111,280 yuan/mt, down 455 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot market: Today, inventory in Guangdong increased again...

Macro front

Domestic:

[National Energy Administration: Plan ahead for winter energy supply regulation, improve market mechanisms to promote new energy consumption] On October 12, the National Energy Administration held the third energy regulation work meeting of 2026 in Beijing. The meeting emphasized that it is a critical stage, and all energy regulatory agencies should focus on annual goals, strengthen responsibilities, and continuously address weaknesses to ensure a successful year-end. It is necessary to improve the national unified power market system, strengthen power market supervision, and maintain fair competition. Early planning for winter energy supply regulation, enhanced supply and demand monitoring, and improved market mechanisms to promote new energy consumption are required. Timely and proper handling of various energy demands from the public is also essential. Solid efforts should be made to complete the second half of comprehensive power sector regulation, fully utilize regulatory outcomes, and increase the implementation of the new round of "access to electricity" policies. Special actions to improve power supply quality and expedite the governance of non-grid direct power supply communities should be advanced. (National Energy Administration)

[Ministry of Commerce releases draft 'Management Measures for Export Certificates of Dual-Use Items in the Civil Aviation Sector' for public comment] The Ministry of Commerce released a notice for public comments on the 'Management Measures for Export Certificates of Dual-Use Items in the Civil Aviation Sector.' The applicable entities include domestic airlines (including cargo companies), foreign airlines, aircraft maintenance enterprises, specialized aviation material import and export enterprises with an annual turnover of over 2 billion yuan, and aircraft and related item manufacturing enterprises. Applicable scenarios include outbound repair, maintenance, replacement, and return of damaged items; inbound repair and bonded area returns; and domestic-based aircraft manufacturers exporting a reasonable quantity of spare parts. Additionally, the export of drones for overseas exhibitions, demonstrations, and international emergency rescue can also refer to these measures.

[Liaoning: Subsidies of up to 30% of actual computing power contract amounts] Recently, the Liaoning Provincial Department of Finance, in conjunction with the Liaoning Data and Government Services Bureau, jointly issued the 'Implementation Rules for Computing Power Vouchers in Liaoning Province,' officially launching the subsidy policy for computing power vouchers through the provincial digital economy special fund, injecting fiscal momentum into Liaoning's artificial intelligence industry. According to the introduction, computing power vouchers are a digital policy tool arranged by the provincial finance, supporting computing power demand parties such as enterprises, medical institutions, universities, and research institutions within the province to purchase compliant intelligent computing power resources for large model training inference, data annotation, and data analysis applications. The policy clearly states that subsidies of up to 30% of the actual amount of computing power contracts will be provided, with an annual subsidy cap of 2 million yuan per entity. Existing local computing power-related subsidies can be stacked according to regulations, with the total subsidy ratio not exceeding 30%. The annual computing power procurement cost for the applying entity must reach 250,000 yuan or more, and the computing power supplier must have an intelligent computing power scale of no less than 50 PFlops and complete registration on the provincial computing power platform. (Jin Shi Data APP)

[PBOC conducts 6.5 billion yuan in 7-day reverse repo operations, achieving a net injection of 6.5 billion yuan] The PBOC conducted 6.5 billion yuan in 7-day reverse repo operations today, with no reverse repos maturing, resulting in a net injection of 6.5 billion yuan. (Jin Shi Data APP)

US dollar:

As of 11:51, the US dollar index fell 0.15%, reporting at 102.43.

According to CME's "FedWatch": The probability of the US Fed maintaining interest rates unchanged until October is 79.5%, with a 20.5% chance of a cumulative 25 basis point hike. The probability of maintaining rates unchanged until December is 12.4%, with a 70.3% chance of a cumulative 25 basis point hike and a 17.3% chance of a cumulative 50 basis point hike. (Jin Shi Data APP)

Cleveland Fed President Harack said the Fed needs to bring monetary policy to a restrictive level to push inflation back to the 2% target. She noted that the current policy stance means inflation may take longer to fall to an acceptable level, thus requiring "more tightening." Harack stated that future rate hikes might still be needed, but the timing is uncertain, and she favors a "small, more frequent" adjustment approach to help businesses and households plan ahead. Harack mentioned that input costs for businesses are rising, and more companies are passing these costs onto consumers. If prices are no longer constrained by demand, inflation could rise further or remain high. She pointed out that the biggest risk to inflation is the formation of an "inflation mindset" among individuals and businesses, gradually accepting higher inflation levels, making it harder for the Fed to bring inflation back to target, with some signs already appearing. Regarding the rise in US Treasury yields, Harack said it is mainly driven by expectations of economic growth, market repricing of Fed policy, fiscal pressures, and substantial bond issuance. She noted that the investment boom in data centers is driving growth, but the current financial environment still needs to tighten further to help lower inflation. Harack also emphasized that the independence of the Fed is "always crucial." (Jin Shi Data APP)

Other currencies:

According to the IMF report, global economic growth is expected to accelerate next year, but this depends on whether emerging and developed economies can pick up speed. Among developed economies, the IMF expects expansion to slow from 2.1% this year to 1.8%. The IMF forecasts that the world's largest economy, the US, will grow 2.3%—slightly higher than the 2.2% predicted in July. Among major economies, France is particularly affected. Its economy is expected to grow only 0.4% this year and 0.7% in 2027, both 0.2 percentage points lower than the IMF's July forecast. Germany is expected to grow 1.1% in 2027, while UK growth will slightly decline to 1.2% due to high energy prices and interest rates weighing on consumption. (Jin Shi Data APP)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that despite expectations of slower economic growth, the Bank of Japan may gradually raise interest rates, bringing them closer to a neutral level. This policy path is similar to other central banks facing inflationary pressures. In the World Economic Outlook report, the IMF stated, "Japan's economic growth is expected to slow to 0.7% in 2026, with fiscal support measures partially offsetting the impact of rising energy prices. As the energy shock subsides and monetary policy gradually normalizes, economic growth will stabilize at this level in 2027." Japan's economy grew 1.2% last year, and the IMF expects it to grow 0.7% in both 2026 and 2027. The IMF did not name any specific countries but noted that monetary policy can only ignore the direct and short-term indirect impacts of temporary shocks. The report pointed out that even if the impact of shocks is considered temporary, if inflation expectations rise, central banks may still need to raise nominal interest rates to maintain stable real borrowing costs. (Jin Shi Data APP)

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's September 28-29 meeting, released on Tuesday, showed that the board only "briefly" considered the case for keeping rates on hold before unanimously voting to raise the cash rate to 4.6%. The minutes listed several reasons for tightening, including stronger-than-expected economic demand and surging global cost pressures due to the spike in oil prices following the Middle East conflict. The board believed it was necessary to act "timely" to stabilize inflation expectations, as the current financial conditions, though judged to be restrictive, were still relatively mild. The RBA still sees the risk of more persistent inflation, given excess domestic demand and rising global energy costs, and remains open to a fifth rate hike this year if needed.

Data:

Today, the final reading of Germany's September CPI, the US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, the weekly change in ADP employment numbers for the week ending September 26, and the annualized total existing home sales for September will be released.

Additionally, attention should be paid to: 2026 FOMC voter and Cleveland Fed President Harack's speech; the release of the RBA's September monetary policy meeting minutes; the IMF's October 2026 World Economic Outlook report; Federal Reserve Governor Waller's speech at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in India; and Apple's smart home product launch event in New York.

Crude oil:

As of 11:51, both WTI and Brent crude oil prices fell, with WTI down 1.1% and Brent down 1.09%.

Oil prices edged down on Tuesday as the market assessed the supply risks from the attacks on Saudi Arabia and weighed the prospects of increased diesel supplies from Russia. US President Trump announced that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to the global market, temporarily lifting sanctions on Russian fuel. Additional supplies could help ease tensions in the global fuel market, reducing some of the supply concerns that have been supporting oil prices. However, bipartisan lawmakers in the US complained that the agreement between Trump and Putin seemed to violate US law, which prohibits importing Russian energy before the end of the Ukraine conflict. KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer said that increased diesel supplies from Russia and stable pipeline deliveries from Saudi Arabia provided some relief, but the market remained more concerned about the risk of further attacks on ships or pipelines in the Gulf region. (Jin Shi Data APP)

Goldman Sachs estimates that the release of 50 million barrels of diesel from European strategic reserves could lower wholesale diesel prices in the US Gulf and Europe by $11 per barrel.

Spot market overview:

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