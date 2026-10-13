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【SMM News Flash】 China Southern Power Grid opens tender for Guangdong and Guizhou 500 kV works

Published: Oct 13, 2026 10:30 (GMT+8)

October 12, China Southern Power Grid opened its eighth 2026 grid construction tender. It covers a third transformer at Guangdong’s 500 kV Kebei substation and, in Guizhou, bays for the second Xishui–Shixiang circuit and central ring-grid upgrades. Bid ceilings are RMB11.7817 million and RMB143.7485 million, respectively, financed entirely with internal funds.

Guangdong construction is scheduled to start December 10, 2026. Both Guizhou works are scheduled to start December 30, with completion on December 10, 2027 and June 30, 2028, respectively. Bids close and open at 15:00 on November 4, 2026.

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