[Parallel Technology: Proposed procurement of computing power equipment with transaction amount not exceeding 39.732 million yuan]
Parallel Technology announced that the company's 26th extraordinary meeting of the fourth board of directors reviewed and approved the proposal to purchase CPU computing servers and storage equipment. The transaction amount for the asset purchase reviewed at this board meeting does not exceed 39.732 million yuan, and the cumulative asset purchase amount over the past twelve consecutive months is 80.7904 million yuan, reaching 10% of the company's most recently audited net assets. The wholly-owned subsidiary Changsha Supercomputing Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. plans to purchase CPU computing servers from Lenovo (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd., with a contract amount expected not to exceed 14.484 million yuan; it also plans to purchase storage equipment from Unis Huashan Technology Co., Ltd. and Inspur (Beijing) Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd., with a contract amount expected not to exceed 25.248 million yuan.