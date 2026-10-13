Tianyang Technology announced that the company recently signed a Sales Contract with Company X to purchase 20,000 NVIDIA (NVDA) GPU products, model NVIDIA RTX PRO5500 Blackwell. Unlike GPU products used for large model training, these products are mainly used for professional workloads such as AI application inference, professional graphics rendering, engineering simulation and scientific computing, and audio/video processing, primarily targeting clients in industries such as media and entertainment, healthcare, and education and research. The contract takes effect from the date it is stamped by both parties. The specific amount of the impact of this contract on the company's financial indicators cannot yet be measured. Tianyang Technology cautioned that this GPU procurement is constrained by factors such as chip supply chains, industry supply and demand, and technology controls outside China, and is subject to risks including delays in phased equipment delivery, substandard product performance, inadequate operations and maintenance support, delivered product quantities falling short of expectations without the seller bearing liability for breach of contract, which may lead to delays in the commissioning progress of the company's related businesses. It may also face impacts from major changes in the external macro environment, unexpected accidents, and other force majeure factors.