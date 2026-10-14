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Jinrui Futures Co., Ltd. Shines at SMM CCAE 2026 (15th) Copper Annual Conference

Published: Oct 14, 2026 15:13 (GMT+8)

As the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, 2026 marks a critical stage for the global copper industry, characterized by supply-demand restructuring, technological innovation, and green transformation. Constrained by resources, costs, and geopolitics, copper supply growth is limited, while new energy, new-type power grids, and AI computing power are generating substantial copper demand. The supply-demand gap continues to widen, making copper's strategic value increasingly prominent. Guided by the Implementation Plan for High-Quality Development of the Copper Industry (2025-2027), China's copper industry is accelerating its transition toward high-end, intelligent, and green development.

Against this backdrop, ,will be grandly held on October 28-30at theShangri-La Hotel, Nanchang, Jiangxi.Shanghai Metals Market (SMM), together withJinrui Futures Co., Ltd., cordially invites you to attend.The conference focuses on the high-quality development of the copper industry, bringing together stakeholders from industry, research, and finance to discuss technological innovation and resource coordination, driving China's copper industry from scale advantages to dual leadership in technology and value.

Click theto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Jinrui Futures Co., Ltd.was established in 1997 with a registered capital of 933 million yuan. Its controlling shareholder is Jiangxi Copper Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 enterprise. The company's business scope includes futures brokerage, risk management, asset management, futures investment advisory, stock options and commodity options, and it holds membership and trading and settlement seats on all major domestic exchanges. Over the years, Jinrui Futures has grown together with its clients, building core competitiveness in hedging and arbitrage. In this new era of accelerated change in the futures industry, the company is committed to "becoming a first-class derivatives service provider and a professional, efficient, modern, and international financial services institution."

Jinrui Futures is headquartered in Shenzhen, with 13 branches in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Hunan, Qingdao, and Ganzhou, as well as business offices in Beijing, Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Yingtan, and Fuzhou, along with two subsidiaries: Jinrui Futures (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. and Jinrui Qianhai Capital Management (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

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SMM Conference Contact

Li Chongshan
173 4975 4665
lichongshan@smm.cn

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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