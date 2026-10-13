2026 Hydrogen Energy Technology and Industry Development Symposium Held in Shandong, Fuel Cell National Innovation Center Achievements Unveiled

Recently, the 2026 Hydrogen Energy Technology and Industry Development Strategy Seminar and Achievements Report Conference was held in Shandong. At the conference, the construction achievements of the National Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Center and the latest progress of the "Hydrogen into Thousands of Homes" science and technology demonstration project were showcased, with a batch of breakthrough achievements covering key materials, core equipment, and scenario applications officially unveiled.

National Fuel Cell Innovation Center Achieves Remarkable Results in Five Years of Construction

As the only national technology innovation center in the fuel cell field in China, the National Fuel Cell Innovation Center was approved for construction by the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2021, jointly established by Weichai Power Co., Ltd. together with 16 universities, research institutes, and key enterprises along the industry chain, including the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Ling Wen, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that over the past five years, the National Fuel Cell Innovation Center has opened up a full-chain innovation path from key materials and core parts to system integration and demonstration applications, achieving remarkable results in core technology breakthroughs, standard system development, and the implementation of innovative outcomes, providing important platform support for the large-scale development of China's hydrogen energy industry.

Key Links Across the Entire Chain Achieve Self-Reliance and Controllability

At this achievements report conference, a clear picture of innovation achievements covering the entire hydrogen energy chain was presented: from self-developed membrane electrodes as thin as a cicada's wing and resembling film negatives in appearance, to a full series of stack products that have broken through the dual bottlenecks of power density and low-temperature performance, and to large-power fuel cell engines suited for heavy-duty transportation and distributed energy scenarios, a number of key links previously subject to long-term foreign monopoly have now achieved self-reliance and controllability.

Among them, researchers have overcome the core manufacturing technologies across the entire industry chain of perfluorinated proton membranes for fuel cells,and core power generation components made with 100% domestically produced materials now perform on par with the world's top level; the developed battery stacks are "powerful, compact, freeze-resistant, and long-lasting";the newly released 330 kW large-power fuel cell enginedelivers strong power and is especially "hydrogen-efficient"; and the related integrated control technology has been rated "internationally leading" by an expert panel of academicians.

"Hydrogen into Thousands of Homes" Demonstration Project Forms Replicable Models

In terms of scenario implementation, the "Hydrogen into Thousands of Homes" science and technology demonstration project has moved out of the laboratory and produced a batch of replicable and promotable demonstration models:the world's first hydrogen energy expressway has been completed and put into use, hydrogen-powered heavy trucks now run regularly on trunk logistics routes, pure hydrogen transmission pipelines have been connected to urban pipeline networks, and hydrogen-blended natural gas has entered residential kitchens. Hydrogen energy is gradually entering industrial parks, ports and docks, expressway networks, and the daily lives of ordinary residents.

Liu Guoqing, director of the National Fuel Cell Innovation Center, said that since the implementation of the "Hydrogen into Thousands of Homes" science and technology demonstration project, the research team has overcome the core technologies across the entire hydrogen fuel cell industry chain one by one, opened up the "last mile" of hydrogen energy production, storage, and application, and explored a mature path for the large-scale civilian use of hydrogen energy in China.

Shandong Hydrogen Energy Industry Cluster Accelerates Its Rise

Driven by the "Hydrogen into Thousands of Homes" science and technology demonstration project, the hydrogen energy industry cluster in Shandong is accelerating its rise. At present, the province has more than 150 key enterprises and research institutions in the hydrogen energy industry chain, with the total number of related enterprises reaching over 1,200.The annual capacity of fuel cell engines and complete vehicles is approaching 30,000 units, and an industrial layout featuring local adaptation and complementary advantages in Jinan, Qingdao, Zibo, Weifang, and other areas has initially taken shape. A hydrogen energy industry ecosystem with independent technologies, rich scenarios, and strong driving effects is rapidly taking form in Shandong.