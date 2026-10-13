Weekend Polysilicon Industry Meeting Held Again! Production Cuts? Price Limits? [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Polysilicon Industry Meeting Held Again Over the Weekend! Production Cuts? Price Limits?] As for the upside in downstream module prices, in my personal opinion, the IRR returns of end-user projects are always the key factor. Weak electricity price returns, the disappearance of subsidies, and individual IRRs falling as low as or even lower than bank deposit interest rates remain the core pain points. End users are not pushing for lower prices without limits; rather, their own return hurdles are difficult to clear. Only by improving their returns through certain measures (such as reducing other costs, raising electricity prices, or other auxiliary income, etc.) can module and even upstream prices have upside. Otherwise, forced price hikes will either put the midstream under pressure or possibly sacrifice the already limited demand.