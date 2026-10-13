Zhugongtang Lead-Zinc Mine's Beneficiation Plant Completes Water Trial, Aims for 6,000 mt/day Capacity by 2027

According to reports, the beneficiation plant of the Zhugongtang lead-zinc mine, operated by Guizhou Hezhang Dingshengxin Mining Development Co., Ltd., recently completed a successful water-linked trial run. The installation and commissioning of the full equipment set is in its final stage, and the production system is now fully connected, laying the foundation for subsequent ore-fed trial runs and operational startup. Once Mining Area 1 is put into use, it will be capable of processing 2,000 mt of raw ore per day. After Mining Area 2 is completed, the plant will achieve a total design capacity of 6,000 mt/day, with full production expected by 2027.