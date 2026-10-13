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【SMM Flash News】Iltani intersects 5.4 metres of sulphide mineralisation in first Isabel hole

Published: Oct 13, 2026 09:03 (GMT+8)
Iltani Resources announced on October 12 that its first diamond hole at Isabel in North Queensland, ISDD001, intersected 5.4 metres of predominantly sphalerite-bearing sulphide mineralisation from 46.3 metres downhole. A two-metre interval from 47.6 metres was visually estimated to contain approximately 35% sphalerite. The planned 10-hole, 1,100-metre drilling programme is underway, with initial assays expected in December 2026.

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