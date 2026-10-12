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Kenmare confirms non-binding approach for Mozambique mine owner

Published: Oct 13, 2026 00:14 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Titanium Flash] Kenmare Resources confirmed on 6 October that International Resources Holdings had submitted a non-binding proposal for a possible cash offer for all Kenmare shares. Discussions are continuing, but no price or firm offer has been announced. Under Irish takeover rules, IRH must state a firm intention to bid or withdraw by 17 November unless the deadline is extended.

Kenmare operates Mozambique’s Moma mine, which produces titanium minerals including ilmenite and rutile. A change of ownership could affect future financing and development, but no acquisition has been agreed. Kenmare’s statement reported no change to Moma’s production plans.

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