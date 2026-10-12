[SMM Analysis] Zimbabwe's Lithium Product Exports Top US$2.159 Billion in First Three Quarters of 2026

Zimbabwe's lithium products have emerged as a leading source of export earnings for the country, with the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) reporting significant growth in sales. At the same time, as the January 2027 ban on lithium concentrate exports approaches, a gap is emerging between the construction timelines of local downstream processing projects and the requirements of government policy, raising concerns over the continuity and structure of lithium raw material supply.

Concentrates still dominant, with sales up368%

According to data disclosed by MMCZ on October 8, total mineral product export sales in Zimbabwe reached US$4.735 billion between January and September 2026, up 101.8% year on year. Lithium product sales accounted for approximately US$2.159 billion, or 45.6% of mineral export sales within the reporting scope, surpassing platinum group metals to become one of the country's largest sources of mineral export revenue.

By product, spodumene concentrate sales reached roughly US$1.812 billion, up 368.2% year on year, accounting for about 83.9% of total lithium product sales. Over the same period, petalite sales stood at approximately US$155 million, up 583.3%, while lithium sulphate sales reached about US$191 million on sales volume of 33,807 tonnes — a category that recorded no sales in the corresponding period of 2025.

In terms of pricing, Zimbabwe realised an average selling price of approximately US$1,483 per tonne for spodumene concentrate in the first three quarters, up from US$387 per tonne a year earlier, an increase of roughly 283%. This indicates that the marked growth in lithium export revenue was driven not only by changes in export volume but also by a sharp rise in concentrate prices.

In terms of the export mix, although commercial exports of lithium sulphate have made progress, spodumene concentrate remains the main source of revenue. By value, spodumene concentrate and petalite together accounted for about 91.1% of lithium product sales, reflecting that Zimbabwe's lithium industry remains in a transitional stage of shifting from concentrate exports towards domestic downstream processing.

Bikita lithium sulphate project delayed; companies seek extension of policy transition period

With lithium export revenue growing rapidly, Zimbabwe's local processing policy has entered a critical implementation phase.

According to local media reports on October 9, Bikita Minerals, a subsidiary of Sinomine Resource Group, has engaged with the government over the restrictions on lithium concentrate exports slated for early 2027, seeking additional time to transition.

Bikita is building a lithium sulphate plant with an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes, involving an investment of approximately US$400 million. The project was originally scheduled for completion in March 2027, but equipment transportation delays and supply chain factors have pushed the expected start of operations to July 2027 — later than the planned implementation date of the concentrate export restrictions.

The company has also asked the government to reconsider the arrangement of export-related taxes and royalties in order to ease the operational pressure created by capital expenditure and lithium price volatility.

In addition, Bikita said that once the export quota system is introduced, certain mineral products are piling up at the mine site, creating pressure on existing storage capacity. This means that even where mines have the capacity to maintain production, actual export volumes may still be constrained by export quotas and storage and logistics conditions.

Government reaffirms 2027 ban timeline; local processing capacity transition remains challenging

In response to the companies' requests for a delay, the Zimbabwean government has maintained its position of advancing domestic processing.

On October 9, Zimbabwe's Minister of Information Nick Mangwana said that the relevant lithium mining companies had already been given sufficient time to prepare local processing facilities, and there was no reason to delay the lithium concentrate export ban scheduled for January 2027.

In February 2026, Zimbabwe suspended lithium concentrate exports, before partially restoring them in April through a company quota management system. However, the policy direction of fully restricting concentrate exports in 2027 has not formally changed.

At present, Huayou Cobalt's Arcadia project has achieved commercial production and exports of lithium sulphate, while mines including Bikita, Kamativi and Sabi Star remain at the construction or planning stage for local processing projects. Given the differing commissioning timelines across these projects, whether local lithium sulphate processing capacity can absorb existing concentrate output in early 2027 remains to be seen.

Export growth alongside policy restrictions: structural adjustment ahead for China's lithium raw material supply

Zimbabwe is one of the key source countries for China's imported lithium concentrate, and changes to its export policy will directly affect overseas raw material procurement arrangements for Chinese lithium salt producers.

The data for the first three quarters of 2026 shows that Zimbabwe's lithium concentrate exports still maintained a substantial commercial scale. While lithium sulphate exports have begun to contribute incremental volume, the product mix remains dominated by concentrate.

In the near term, lithium concentrate exports from Zimbabwe in the fourth quarter of 2026 will continue to be affected by the existing quota system and actual logistics conditions. For Chinese lithium salt companies, the pace of arrivals will depend not only on mine output but also on export permits, port shipments and transport cycles.

Entering 2027, if Zimbabwe strictly enforces the concentrate export ban on the original timetable while some lithium sulphate projects have yet to reach stable production, the country's lithium raw material exports could face temporary supply continuity pressure during the transition from concentrate to lithium sulphate.

For the Chinese market, changes in concentrate arrival volumes may affect the raw material procurement structure of some lithium salt producers and cause short-term disturbances to spodumene concentrate prices. The actual price impact, however, will depend on the strength of policy implementation, supply growth from other source countries, raw material inventories at Chinese ports and smelters, and changes in downstream lithium salt demand.

Overall, Zimbabwe's lithium industry sits at the intersection of rapid export revenue growth and accelerating local downstream processing policy. Over the coming months, whether the government introduces transitional export arrangements, the actual construction progress of projects such as Bikita, and changes in the export mix between concentrate and lithium sulphate will be key indicators for assessing China's lithium raw material supply in 2027.