September Auto Sales Up 9% MoM, NEVs Account for 61.6% of Total New Vehicle Sales

[SMM Aluminum Flash] According to CAAM data, automobile production and sales in September reached 2.99 million and 2.956 million units, up 11.4% and 9% MoM, respectively, while down 8.7% and 8.4% YoY, respectively. From January to September, automobile production and sales totaled 23.246 million and 23.271 million units, both down 4.5% YoY. In September, NEV production and sales reached 1.814 million and 1.823 million units, up 12.2% and 13.6% YoY, respectively. NEV sales accounted for 61.6% of total new vehicle sales. From January to September, NEV production and sales totaled 12.483 million and 12.472 million units, up 11% and 11.1% YoY, respectively, with NEV sales accounting for 53.6% of total new vehicle sales.