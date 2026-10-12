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SMM Aluminum Billet Weekly Shipments on October 12

Published: Oct 12, 2026 14:57 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Billet Shipment] According to SMM statistics, aluminum billet shipments from major consumption sites of China totaled 55,900 tonnes during September 28-October 11.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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