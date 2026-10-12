Cast aluminum midday gains 0.67%, cost support pushes ADC12 center slightly higher [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Futures: The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy futures contract opened at 23,370 yuan/mt today, dipped to 23,300 yuan/mt after the open before quickly rallying, shot up to 23,465 yuan/mt in early trading where it met resistance, consolidated at highs before pulling back step by step, dipped to 23,315 yuan/mt on heavier volume where it stabilized, rebounded in late trading, and closed at 23,355 yuan/mt in the midday session, up 155 yuan/mt, or 0.67%, from yesterday's settlement price of 23,200 yuan/mt.

Spot: The ADC12 market center moved slightly higher today, with SMM ADC12 prices up 100 yuan/mt from the previous day to 24,500 yuan/mt. Cost side, higher aluminum and copper prices pushed up procurement costs for aluminum scrap and copper alloy elements, while tax invoice issues continued to constrain compliant raw material procurement, leaving enterprises under persistent cost pressure that provides relatively strong support for ADC12 prices and limits near-term downside. Demand side remained weak, with demand release during the traditional September-October peak season falling short of expectations, constraining the sustainability of price rises. Overall, the ADC12 market currently features strong cost support and insufficient demand follow-through, with the conflict between the willingness to hold prices firm and downstream affordability still present. Prices are expected to move sideways in the near term, with further upside dependent on aluminum price trends, raw material cost changes, and actual downstream procurement.