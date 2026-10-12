logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Platinum futures continue to rebound, spot market returns to sluggishness [SMM daily review]

Published: Oct 12, 2026 12:01 (GMT+8)

Futures platinum prices extended gains today. Multiple factors on the macro front continued to unfold, intensifying the tug-of-war between longs and shorts, with upcoming macro data warranting close attention for guidance. In the morning session, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 416.85 yuan/g, up 1.99%; the price spread between the best ask for SGE Pt9995 and the GFEX PT2612 contract narrowed to around 4 yuan/g.

In the spot market, higher futures prices dampened downstream buying sentiment. Mainstream quotations from suppliers centered around a discount of 1 yuan/g to parity versus PT2612, with deals near parity difficult to conclude. Market transactions were mostly concentrated at a slight discount to the most-traded GFEX contract. Overall, spot platinum trading was relatively sluggish today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:39 (GMT+8)
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Read More
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:39 (GMT+8)
Stillwater East and Columbus workers ratify deal ending strike
Oct 08, 2026 21:08 (GMT+8)
Stillwater East and Columbus workers ratify deal ending strike
Read More
Stillwater East and Columbus workers ratify deal ending strike
Stillwater East and Columbus workers ratify deal ending strike
[SMM PGM Flash] Sibanye-Stillwater has announced that workers at its Stillwater East platinum-and-palladium mine and Columbus metallurgical facility in Montana ratified a collective agreement with the United Steelworkers. It runs retroactively from 1 June 2026 to 31 May 2029 and provides a 4.5% first-year wage rise, followed by the greater of 3.5% or CPI in year two and 3.0% or CPI in year three. The ratification ends strike action dating from 3 September. Employees are expected, not confirmed, to resume scheduled duties on the day shift on 9 October. If that return occurs, the agreement removes the immediate labour stoppage affecting these US PGM sites. It is distinct from the East Boulder settlement announced on 30 September, although Sibanye says both agreements support mechanisation, team incentives and benefit alignment. The company did not quantify lost output or provide a production-recovery timetable.
Oct 08, 2026 21:08 (GMT+8)
Platinum and palladium saw sharp catch-up declines after the holiday; buying on dips was active, and spot supply remained tight [SMM Platinum and Palladium Weekly Review]
Oct 08, 2026 14:59 (GMT+8)
Platinum and palladium saw sharp catch-up declines after the holiday; buying on dips was active, and spot supply remained tight [SMM Platinum and Palladium Weekly Review]
Read More
Platinum and palladium saw sharp catch-up declines after the holiday; buying on dips was active, and spot supply remained tight [SMM Platinum and Palladium Weekly Review]
Platinum and palladium saw sharp catch-up declines after the holiday; buying on dips was active, and spot supply remained tight [SMM Platinum and Palladium Weekly Review]
On the first trading day after the National Day holiday, platinum and palladium posted sharp catch-up declines. The most-traded platinum contract fell 3.37% to 406.05 yuan/g, while palladium dropped 6.95% to 271.9 yuan/g, hitting a record low since listing. The overseas market remained under pressure during the holiday, dragged notably by US Treasury yields breaking above 5% and a stronger US dollar. In the spot market, buying interest on dips strengthened, trading was active, supply was tight, and suppliers held prices firm, with spot prices falling less than futures. Further sharp downside appears limited in the near term, and prices may consolidate at lows. Watch for signals from CPI and the FOMC.
Oct 08, 2026 14:59 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
Platinum futures stop falling and rebound, spot discounts widen slightly [SMM Daily Review]
Oct 09, 2026 11:39 (GMT+8)
news
Stillwater East and Columbus workers ratify deal ending strike
Oct 08, 2026 21:08 (GMT+8)
news
Platinum and palladium saw sharp catch-up declines after the holiday; buying on dips was active, and spot supply remained tight [SMM Platinum and Palladium Weekly Review]
Oct 08, 2026 14:59 (GMT+8)
news
Brief Analysis of Spot Market for Platinum Group Compounds During the National Day Holiday
Oct 08, 2026 14:12 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here