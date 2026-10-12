Platinum futures continue to rebound, spot market returns to sluggishness [SMM daily review]

Futures platinum prices extended gains today. Multiple factors on the macro front continued to unfold, intensifying the tug-of-war between longs and shorts, with upcoming macro data warranting close attention for guidance. In the morning session, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 416.85 yuan/g, up 1.99%; the price spread between the best ask for SGE Pt9995 and the GFEX PT2612 contract narrowed to around 4 yuan/g.

In the spot market, higher futures prices dampened downstream buying sentiment. Mainstream quotations from suppliers centered around a discount of 1 yuan/g to parity versus PT2612, with deals near parity difficult to conclude. Market transactions were mostly concentrated at a slight discount to the most-traded GFEX contract. Overall, spot platinum trading was relatively sluggish today.