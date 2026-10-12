Greg Weldon’s Bold Gold Forecast as Debt and Inflation Risks Mount

Published on October 10, 2026

Gold’s Rebound and Washington’s Gold Thief

Veteran market analyst Greg Weldon warns that growing financial instability, expanding money supply, and mounting government debt could propel gold to $8,500–$10,000 over the next one to three years.

Gold and silver are finding their footing again after a turbulent stretch, but the financial pressures driving investors toward precious metals haven't disappeared. In this week’s Money Metals Market Wrap podcast, veteran market analyst Greg Weldon joins Mike Maharrey to discuss the outlook for gold and silver, growing risks in the Treasury market, and why he believes the Federal Reserve will ultimately tolerate higher inflation to keep the debt-laden economy afloat.

Weldon believes investors are approaching a period of heightened financial and geopolitical uncertainty. Although some of his trading models are flashing near-term sell signals for gold, he maintains a bullish long-term outlook. He sees gold prices potentially reaching $8,500 to $10,000 over the next one to three years, driven by expanding money supply, unsustainable government debt, persistent inflationary pressures, and growing instability in global markets.

Gold and Silver Rebound as Market Pressures Ease

Gold and silver have recently faced headwinds from rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar. Higher yields can make interest-bearing investments more attractive compared with gold, which doesn't generate income, while a stronger dollar puts additional pressure on precious metals prices.

However, both metals have begun recovering. Gold gained more than 1% during the session, climbing toward $4,200 an ounce, while silver advanced nearly 3%, trading around $61.50. The dollar's rally had stalled, and Treasury yields had declined for two consecutive sessions, giving precious metals room to rebound.

The Federal Reserve remains a significant source of uncertainty. Upcoming inflation reports could influence the central bank's next decision, and persistent inflation may keep monetary policy restrictive for longer. But Weldon argues that investors should also consider why yields are rising. If bondholders demand higher returns because they are concerned about government borrowing and inflation, those same risks could ultimately strengthen the case for gold and silver.

The Bond Market Is Signaling Deeper Financial Trouble

One of the central themes of Weldon's analysis is the growing strain in sovereign debt markets. He believes the United States faces a debt burden that cannot easily be resolved through conventional monetary policy or spending restraint. Policymakers must balance inflation control, economic growth, and financial stability while government borrowing continues to place pressure on markets.

Weldon points to widening credit spreads and changes in the yield curve as warning signs investors shouldn't ignore. These developments can reflect growing concerns about credit conditions and the possibility of a broader economic slowdown. If financial stress intensifies, investors may initially seek liquidity, creating additional pressure on gold and other assets.

In Weldon's view, the eventual response to mounting financial pressure will likely involve expanding money and credit rather than allowing a painful debt-driven contraction. That could further undermine the dollar's purchasing power and provide a significant tailwind for precious metals over the longer term.

Money Supply Growth and the Prospect of Higher Inflation

Weldon argues that the Federal Reserve faces a difficult choice as government debt rises and economic conditions become more fragile. Aggressively tightening monetary policy could put additional strain on an already indebted economy, leading policymakers to tolerate higher inflation rather than risk a deeper financial contraction.

He also discusses what he characterizes as a form of stealth quantitative easing, pointing to Federal Reserve balance-sheet activity and Treasury debt-management strategies. In his view, these developments suggest that policymakers are taking steps to manage financial conditions even as they publicly emphasize fighting inflation.

For precious metals investors, the implications are significant. If money supply growth accelerates while government borrowing remains elevated, concerns about the dollar's future purchasing power could intensify. Gold doesn't depend on the creditworthiness of a government or the promises of a central bank, making it attractive to investors seeking protection against monetary instability.

Why Weldon Sees Gold Reaching $8,500 to $10,000

Despite his bullish long-term outlook, Weldon isn't suggesting that gold will move higher in a straight line. He discusses the possibility of additional downside, including a corrective move toward the $3,450–$3,500 range under one of his technical scenarios. Such a decline would be painful for investors, but he believes it could occur without destroying the broader bullish structure of the market.

His analysis highlights the difference between a temporary price decline and a fundamental change in the forces driving precious metals demand. Currency movements, leveraged trading, and changing interest-rate expectations can amplify market swings, even during powerful long-term advances.

Looking further ahead, Weldon believes debt expansion, monetary intervention, and currency depreciation could drive gold dramatically higher. His $8,500–$10,000 forecast reflects his view of where the metal could trade over the next one to three years, although the timing and eventual outcome remain uncertain.

Geopolitical Tensions Add to the Uncertainty

Weldon's analysis extends beyond monetary policy and financial markets. He discusses several geopolitical risks, including the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions involving NATO and the Baltic states, instability in the Middle East, and strategic competition involving China. He argues that these developments are interconnected through trade routes, energy supplies, and the broader competition for global influence.

Energy disruptions could add to inflationary pressures, raise costs for businesses and consumers, and complicate central bank decisions. Weldon believes investors should consider the cumulative effects of these risks rather than treating each development as an isolated event. Together, geopolitical instability and financial uncertainty could contribute to greater market volatility while reinforcing the long-term appeal of precious metals.

Washington’s $40 Million Gold Theft Scandal

The episode also examines a case involving former CIA officer David Rush, who pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud after creating a fake intelligence program to divert government funds. Authorities reportedly discovered approximately $40 million worth of gold bars at his home, including about 303 gold bars weighing roughly one kilogram each.

Investigators also uncovered a scheme involving approximately $145 million directed to a holding company used to acquire four luxury properties in Florida. The case took an even more serious turn with revelations that Rush had disclosed information about a clandestine human intelligence source to a foreign government official, potentially endangering the source and American intelligence officers.

Rush faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire-fraud count. According to sources cited in reporting on the case, the government reached a plea agreement in part to avoid exposing sensitive CIA information in open court. The scandal raises questions about government oversight and accountability, while also serving as a reminder that protecting physical gold requires secure storage and careful precautions.

The Bigger Picture for Gold and Silver Investors

Weldon's outlook presents a market caught between near-term financial pressures and longer-term monetary risks. A stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields, and deteriorating credit conditions could continue to produce volatility in precious metals. Meanwhile, mounting government debt, expanding money supply, and the prospect of renewed inflation could provide powerful support for gold and silver over time.

The timing of any major move remains uncertain, and Weldon's forecast is a market projection rather than a guaranteed outcome. Nevertheless, his analysis underscores why investors concerned about inflation, currency depreciation, and financial instability continue to pay close attention to precious metals.

As gold and silver attempt to regain momentum, the key question is whether the current rebound marks the beginning of another advance or simply a pause in a deeper correction. For investors focused on long-term wealth preservation, the underlying pressures on government finances and the purchasing power of the dollar may matter far more than the next few trading sessions.

Source：https://www.moneymetals.com/news/2026/10/10/greg-weldon-bold-gold-forecast-as-debt-and-inflation-risks-mount-005281