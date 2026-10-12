[Ministry of Commerce: China and Europe have enormous cooperation potential in new energy, artificial intelligence and other fields]

A senior official from the European Affairs Department of the Ministry of Commerce elaborated on the outcomes of the second meeting of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism: The two sides reviewed the general guidance document on price commitments in the anti-subsidy case concerning EVs reached earlier, and the EU side will actively advance the procedures related to enterprise price commitments and reviews in the EV case. The two sides looked ahead positively to future cooperation, believing that China and the EU have enormous potential for cooperation in areas such as new energy, artificial intelligence, trade in services, the digital economy, and green and low-carbon development, and can further explore new opportunities and expand new space. The two sides agreed to explore two-way investment cooperation. China, as always, welcomes EU enterprises to invest and do business in China and will continue to improve the business environment, while also expecting the EU side to create a fair, transparent, and predictable business environment for Chinese enterprises, effectively safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, and boost their confidence and expectations for investing and operating in Europe.