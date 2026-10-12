According to sources in Apple's supply chain, Apple has structurally adjusted its orders for new phones to be released in fall 2026: it increased orders for the iPhone Duo by 30%, though the total still did not exceed 10 million units, cut orders for the iPhone 18 Pro by 10%–15%, and increased orders for the iPhone 18 Pro Max by 10%–15%, leaving the total orders for the iPhone 18 Pro series unchanged. "This means sales are shifting toward higher-value products, so it is overall positive for the performance of Apple's supply chain companies," a supply chain source said.