Yangqing Group and Junyi Green Fuel Shanghai Sign Agreement to Jointly Build a Closed Loop for the Green Methanol "Production—Equipment—Consumption" Industry Chain

Recently, Qingdao Yang Hydrogen Group and Junyi Green Fuel signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Shanghai. The two parties will fully leverage their respective technological and industry chain advantages to jointly build a green "methanol production — equipment manufacturing — scenario consumption" industry chain closed loop.

Witnessed by Li Jun, founder & chairman of Junyi Green Fuel, and Cheng Jinglei, chairman of Yang Hydrogen Group, Liu Xialin, partner and operations director of Junyi Green Fuel, and Hu Hanmo, deputy general manager of Yang Hydrogen Group, signed the cooperation agreement.

Jointly building a demonstration model for green methanol energy storage power generation

The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation on jointly building a demonstration model for green methanol energy storage power generation, jointly developing skid-mounted equipment related to green methanol, and conducting special fuel compatibility testing. They will share market and technical resources, explore R&D and patent collaboration, and create innovative industry solutions.

This cooperation will further expand the application scenarios for green methanol consumption, accelerate the R&D and application of Junyi Green Fuel's distributed, modular skid-mounted equipment, and provide strong support for the industrialisation of disruptive electric methanol production technology.