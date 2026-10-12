[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] MIIT announces 14 industrial energy conservation and carbon reduction standard research projects for 2026, with hydrogen energy standards included in the list

Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the "Public Notice on 2026 Industrial Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction Standard Research Projects," covering industries including chemicals, steel, nonferrous metals, building materials, rare earths, machinery, light industry, electronics, communications, and general sectors. Among them, 14 standards involve the hydrogen energy field, covering multiple segments such as hydrogen production by water electrolysis, hydrogen liquefaction, liquid hydrogen storage and transportation, fuel cells, and carbon emission accounting.

The 14 hydrogen energy standards cover the entire chain of production, storage, and utilization

Among the 14 hydrogen energy standards included in this list, 1 falls under the chemicals industry and 13 under the general sector, specifically including:

Technical requirements for the evaluation of renewable methanol (chemicals)

(chemicals) Technical specification for online monitoring of electrolyzer operating status in hydrogen production by water electrolysis

Technical requirements for hydrogen production equipment by water electrolysis – Hydrogen purification unit

Technical requirements for hydrogen production equipment by water electrolysis – Gas-liquid separator

Technical requirements for hydrogen liquefaction systems

Test method for thermal insulation performance of fixed liquid hydrogen storage tanks

Hydrogen technology – Greenhouse gas emission accounting method for the hydrogen supply chain, Part 1: Emissions related to hydrogen production up to the production gate

Technical requirements for electrodes of alkaline electrolyzers

Test method for electricity consumption in hydrogen production by water electrolysis

Technical requirements for composite separators of alkaline electrolyzers

Energy efficiency evaluation requirements for alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production systems

Test method for high and low temperature environmental adaptability of air-cooled fuel cell systems

Technical requirements for seals used in alkaline electrolyzers

Carbon emission accounting method for industrial by-product hydrogen

From the perspective of standard distribution, the field of hydrogen production by water electrolysis is the most concentrated, covering multiple dimensions such as electrolyzer operation monitoring, electrodes, separators, seals, electricity consumption testing, and system energy efficiency evaluation, reflecting a strong emphasis on the standardization of core components and system performance of alkaline electrolyzers. In the field of hydrogen liquefaction and liquid hydrogen storage and transportation, technical requirements for hydrogen liquefaction systems and test methods for thermal insulation performance of fixed liquid hydrogen storage tanks have been included, providing standard support for the development of the liquid hydrogen industry chain. In the fuel cell field, the test method for high and low temperature environmental adaptability of air-cooled fuel cell systems has been included, and in the carbon emission accounting field, greenhouse gas emission accounting for the hydrogen supply chain and carbon emission accounting methods for industrial by-product hydrogen have been included.

The public notice period runs until October 14

To fully leverage the guiding role of standards and carry out energy conservation and carbon reduction work in the industrial and information technology sectors at a higher level and with higher quality, the 2026 industrial energy conservation and carbon reduction standard research projects have been determined through recommendations from relevant standardization commissioning bodies and standardization working groups, expert review, and other procedures, and are hereby publicly announced. The public notice period is from October 8 to October 14, 2026. If there are any objections, please submit written comments to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (Department of Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization) during the notice period.

The concentrated inclusion of these 14 hydrogen energy standards will further improve China's hydrogen energy industry standard system, providing standardized technical bases for hydrogen production by water electrolysis, hydrogen liquefaction, storage and transportation, fuel cell applications, and carbon emission accounting, thereby supporting the high-quality development of the hydrogen energy industry.