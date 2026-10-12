[SMM PV Flash] Grenergy Secures US$457 Million Non-Recourse Financing for Chile Solar-Plus-Storage Portfolio

Spanish independent power producer Grenergy has secured US$457 million in non-recourse senior financing to support its solar and battery storage portfolio in Chile. The financing covers the fifth phase of the Oasis de Atacama project and the Palmas portfolio, where selected distributed solar assets will be paired with five-hour battery energy storage systems. The fifth phase of Oasis de Atacama is also supported by a 12-year hybrid power purchase agreement scheduled to begin in 2028. Led by BNP Paribas and backed by several international lenders, the transaction highlights how long-term PPAs and predictable cash flows are increasingly supporting the financing of integrated solar-plus-storage projects in Chile.