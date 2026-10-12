Germanium Prices Stable Post-Holiday, Ingot and Dioxide Remain Unchanged at 27,250 and 19,250 Yuan/kg

The supply-demand balance remains unchanged, and germanium prices continue to fluctuate on a firm footing. Germanium ingot (50Ω/cm) is quoted at 27,250 yuan/kg, and germanium dioxide (99.999%) at 19,250 yuan/kg; both prices are flat compared with the pre-holiday level, with no price adjustments in the two trading days after the holiday. Previously on September 24, germanium ingot and germanium dioxide were raised by 250 yuan/kg and 100 yuan/kg respectively. The market has entered a phase of high-level digestion after the holiday.