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【Flash | USGS Revises U.S. H1 Molybdenum Output Lower】

Published: Oct 12, 2026 09:04 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
USGS revised U.S. molybdenum concentrate production for April-June 2026 from 3,470, 3,650 and 3,510 tonnes to 3,420, 3,610 and 3,480 tonnes, respectively, cutting the three-month total by 120 tonnes. Based on the revised monthly data, SMM calculates H1 output at about 20,900 tonnes, versus 21,100 tonnes previously reported. Part of the 200-tonne displayed difference reflects USGS rounding. H1 output nevertheless remained about 4% higher YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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