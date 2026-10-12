Crude Selenium Auction Fetches High Price, Reflecting Market Confidence Amid Peak Demand Season

SMM News, October 12: According to official sources from a major southwest‑based plant, the 25‑tonne‑metal‑content crude selenium offered for public sale recently was successfully transacted over the past weekend.

SMM understands that the official side declined to disclose the identity of the ultimate buyer for this batch of crude selenium, but stated that the transaction price stood at around RMB 145,000 per tonne. This deal price is considerably higher than prevailing recent market levels, yet the tender outcome was within market expectations.

The continuous rally in crude selenium auction prices recently demonstrates that trading activity in the selenium market has picked up notably entering the peak‑demand season of “Golden September and Silver October”. Market participants’ overall confidence in the future price trend of selenium has also been growing.