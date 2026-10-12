A major plant in Southwest China successfully won the bid for 25 mt in metal content of crude selenium [SMM Selenium]

SMM, October 12: According to official information from a major southwestern producer, the recent public sale of 25 mt of crude selenium (metal content) was successfully concluded late last week. Information gathered by SMM indicates that the final buyer of this batch of crude selenium was not officially disclosed, but the final transaction price was officially stated to be around 145,000 yuan/mt. This transaction price is considerably higher than recent market prices, though the tender result was within market expectations. The continuous rise in recent crude selenium auction prices also demonstrates that after entering the September-October peak season, trading activity in the selenium market has been steadily increasing, and overall confidence among industry participants in the future trajectory of selenium market prices has also been strengthening.