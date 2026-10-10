China's Antimony Ingot Output Falls 2% in September, Continues Downward Trend Amid Lower Ore Imports
SMM assessment shows that China’s antimony ingot output (including antimony ingots, converted crude antimony, cathode antimony, etc.) in September 2026 fell by approximately 2% month-on-month, continuing its downward trend. Regarding the drop in September antimony output, some market participants view it as a normal development. After all, according to customs data, the sharp decline in overseas antimony ore imports in August will inevitably translate into lower antimony ingot production.