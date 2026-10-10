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China's Sodium Pyroantimonate Output to Drop 25% in Sept 2026 Amid Weak Demand

Published: Oct 10, 2026 13:56 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to SMM estimates, China’s output of first-grade sodium pyroantimonate in September 2026 is expected to drop by approximately 25% month-on-month. The sharp fall in September output came as a surprise to many market participants, as the traditional peak season of "Golden September and Silver October" failed to materialize. In the short term, demand for antimony from the photovoltaic sector is unlikely to improve. The scenario of weak supply alongside weak demand will persist for some time.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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According to SMM estimates, China’s output of first-grade sodium pyroa - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)