According to SMM estimates, China’s output of first-grade sodium pyroantimonate in September 2026 is expected to drop by approximately 25% month-on-month. The sharp fall in September output came as a surprise to many market participants, as the traditional peak season of "Golden September and Silver October" failed to materialize. In the short term, demand for antimony from the photovoltaic sector is unlikely to improve. The scenario of weak supply alongside weak demand will persist for some time.