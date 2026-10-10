[SMM Computing Power Flash] East China 128 units of 5090 for rent at 16,000, including cabinet and power grid all-inclusive price
SMM learned that 128 complete RTX 5090 units are available for rent as spot cargo in east China, with a monthly rent of 16,000 yuan per unit per month, including cabinet power and network. The configuration includes 512G memory, eight 32G turbo RTX 5090 graphics cards, and dual-port 25G network cards, with full cabinet power provided. SMM believes that servers have many parts, and variables are strongly correlated with pricing, so when inquiring about computing power rental, attention should be paid to taxes, electricity, and network bandwidth prices.