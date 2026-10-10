SMM has learned that two A100 80G complete servers are being offered for sale, with a quoted price of 1.16 million yuan per unit. They are used machines, and no warranty is provided after passing testing. Each is configured with 1TB of memory and two 200G IB network cards. Compared with the September price of 870,000 yuan per set for the same model 8-card module (equivalent to about 109,000 yuan per card), the complete server is priced 290,000 yuan higher than the module, a premium of 33%, with each card equivalent to 145,000 yuan. SMM believes that this batch of used servers provides a procurement cost anchor for existing models, and their payback efficiency is better than that of newly deployed models. However, A100 units are mainly refurbished second-hand resources, so attention should be paid to testing and warranty aspects.