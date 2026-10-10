[Low-End Capacity Rationalization Accelerates, Cement Industry Market Concentration Further Increases]
Continued weakness in real estate and infrastructure investment has pushed the cement industry into a period of deep adjustment. The industry's loss-making share has now reached 60%, with a large number of small and medium-sized cement enterprises trapped in operating difficulties marked by price inversion, high inventory, and sluggish payment collection. According to incomplete statistics, more than 20 cement and grinding enterprises have entered bankruptcy-related proceedings this year, with debt risks among small and medium-sized players surfacing in a concentrated manner and spreading upstream along the industry chain.