[SMM Flash News] Zimbabwe's lithium export earnings reach $2.16 billion in 9M, spodumene concentrate prices up 283%

On October 8th, according to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), Zimbabwe's lithium export sales reached $2.16 billion in the nine months to September 30, nearly four times the total for last year. MMCZ said the increase was mainly due to a 283% rise in the price of spodumene concentrate, which accounted for $1.8 billion of lithium export income, followed by petalite at $155 million. $190 million in lithium sulphate sales were also recorded, with about 33,000 mt exported by the end of September. Most of Zimbabwe's lithium exports go to China. Lithium products have overtaken PGMs, $1.73 billion in 9M as Zimbabwe's largest mineral export after gold. Total mineral sales, excluding gold, doubled to $4.74 billion year on year