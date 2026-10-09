[SMM News] Sinomine’s Bikita to Lift Annual Spodumene Processing Capacity 50% to 3 million mt by Q2 2027
Sinomine’s Bikita Minerals in Zimbabwe plans to raise its annual spodumene processing capacity from about 2 million mt to 3 million mt by Q2 2027, a 50% increase. Sinomine has invested over $320 million in spodumene and petalite beneficiation at Bikita, and total investment is expected to reach about $900 million by the end of 2027. A lithium sulphate plant is scheduled for completion in July 2027. It will let Bikita process lithium concentrate into lithium sulphate, an intermediate product used to make battery materials. Bikita’s lithium-bearing mineral resources have grown from about 29 million mt to over 218 million mt since Sinomine’s acquisition, extending projected mine life by more than 15 years.