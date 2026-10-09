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[SMM Flash News] Q2 Metals extends Cisco lithium mineralization 100 m north, hole CS26-096 returns 134.5 m @ 1.20% Li₂O

Published: Oct 09, 2026 19:26 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Q2 Metals extended shallow lithium mineralization 100 m north at its Cisco Lithium Project in Québec, Canada. Hole CS26-096 returned 134.5 m @ 1.20% Li₂O from surface, followed by a separate 101.6 m @ 1.02% Li₂O interval. The lower interval lies entirely outside the conceptual pit shell used in the April 2026 mineral resource estimate (MRE). Earlier holes CS26-095 and CS26-094 returned intervals including 70 m @ 1.28% Li₂O and 29.2 m @ 1.53% Li₂O, respectively. Q2 has completed 19,521 m across 43 holes this summer, with five rigs drilling until mid - December.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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