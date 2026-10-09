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[SMM Flash News] CleanTech Lithium signs option agreements to acquire Antofalla lithium project in Argentina

Published: Oct 09, 2026 19:24 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
CleanTech Lithium signed two option agreements to acquire in full the Genoveva and Sal de Litio 1 properties, together called the Antofalla project, in the southern part of Argentina's Salar de Antofalla. The properties are about 80 km from the company's flagship Laguna Verde project. Due diligence was completed by Argentine law firm Beretta Godoy, and the mining licences are perpetual as long as good standing requirements are met. CleanTech will pay the sellers $525,000 in scheduled payments over the first year, followed by $1.4 million between October 2027 and May 2031, funded from existing cash. CEO Ignacio Mehech said Salar de Antofalla is the largest undeveloped salar in Argentina. The company expects development synergies between Antofalla, Laguna Verde and its Viento Andino project, and a possible shared conversion facility in Copiapó.

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CleanTech Lithium signed two option agreements to acquire in full the - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)