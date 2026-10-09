Today October 8th, Rock Tech Lithium announced preliminary results from the ongoing definitive feasibility study for its Red Rock lithium converter in Ontario, Canada. The results indicate total capital costs of C$596 million, made up of C$546 million in direct capital costs and C$50 million in owner's costs, with a tolerance of about 20%. The study is based on a production capacity of about 30,000 mt/year of lithium salts. The DFS is being conducted by China CEC Engineering Corporation (CEC), which will work with Canadian partners on localization. The final DFS is expected by the end of 2026 and should give further detail on capital and operating costs, project economics, technical parameters, implementation schedule and financing structure. The preliminary results remain subject to the final DFS and further validation by CEC. Subject to the final DFS and the required project approvals, construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2027.