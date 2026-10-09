On October 7th, Zheli Mining plans to build a lithium sulphate plant in Zimbabwe, with equipment already shipped and expected to arrive in December. General Manager Kudakwashe Zimondi disclosed during the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe's lithium media tour of Zheli's Zvishavane processing plant on Tuesday. The plant would move Zheli from spodumene concentrate production into downstream lithium chemicals.

Supply: Zheli's Zvishavane plant has two processing lines with a combined feed capacity of about 900 mt/day. Management expects throughput to exceed 1,000 mt/day at full operating potential. The plant processes low-grade spodumene through crushing, ball milling, separation, jig tables, shaking tables, and flotation to produce concentrate. Feed comes from Mutapa Energy Minerals' Sandawana Lithium Mine under an exclusive processing agreement. Zheli is also building stockpiles to offset rainy-season disruptions to ore transport from Sandawana. Zimbabwe's government has set a 2027 deadline for further beneficiation, aimed at reducing exports of lower-value lithium products.