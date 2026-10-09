Sigma Lithium said will resume mining and processing at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil after a federal appeals court upheld its environmental licences. The court overturned an emergency order, issued last month in Teofilo Otoni, that had suspended them. The order stemmed from a lawsuit by Ngolo, an association representing local Quilombola communities. Sigma said its operations lie outside the newly claimed community perimeter and its licences were issued in line with regulations.

Sigma reiterated its target of an annualized production rate of 330,000 mt of lithium concentrate by end-2027, and said it needs no added mining or processing capacity to meet it. It cited its South Pit, existing plant, and recycling and reprocessing circuits installed in a 2024 upgrade. Since the upgrade, the plant has produced over 950 mt/day, exceeding 1,000 mt/day on several days. Hnece, Sigma plans to restart a second expansion phase in 2027, lifting annual capacity to about 580,000 mt, followed by a third phase targeting 830,000 mt.