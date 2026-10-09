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Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Demand Recovery; Post-holiday New Orders See Limited Growth [SMM Titanium Spot Report]

Published: Oct 09, 2026 17:37 (GMT+8)
[SMM Titanium Spot Express: Pre-holiday stockpiling drives demand recovery, limited growth in new orders after the holiday] The titanium dioxide market remained stable overall today. Titanium concentrates stayed weak while sulphuric acid rebounded slightly, creating divergent cost pressures. Producers focused on delivering existing orders, but domestic demand growth was limited, and the market is expected to consolidate in the short term.

SMM, October 9:  

SMM, October 9: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,059 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide in the market ranged from 12,500 to 14,800 yuan/mt, with an average price of 13,650 yuan/mt; anatase titanium dioxide was quoted at 12,000–13,000 yuan/mt, and chloride-process titanium dioxide at 15,300–16,800 yuan/mt. Titanium dioxide prices today were flat compared with the previous trading day. However, imported titanium concentrates (Nigeria TiO2≥50% & Australia TiO2≥50%) were both lowered by 50 yuan/mt.

The titanium dioxide market operated steadily today. On the raw material side, although titanium dioxide enterprises saw some improvement in production and sales, their purchasing attitude toward titanium concentrates remained cautious, with evident pressure for lower prices. Coupled with high inventory of imported ore, titanium concentrates stayed weak and under pressure. Meanwhile, sulphuric acid rebounded slightly, supported by expectations of demand from the phosphorus chemical and fertilizer sectors, providing some cost support for titanium dioxide. On the supply side, most titanium dioxide enterprises had sufficient orders before the holiday and are currently focused on scheduled deliveries, with a few enterprises testing the market with price adjustments. On the demand side, domestic downstream growth was limited, and enterprises shifted their focus to exports. Although titanium dioxide exports continued to grow during the year, production resumptions at some overseas facilities, new tariffs, and anti-dumping barriers cast doubt on the sustainability of exports. Therefore, the titanium dioxide market is expected to maintain a narrow sideways pattern in the short term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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