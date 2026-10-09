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Bao Gang United Steel to Raise Q4 2026 Rare Earth Concentrate Price by 0.5% to 38,769 Yuan/mt

Published: Oct 09, 2026 17:39 (GMT+8)
[SMM Rare Earth Flash] On the evening of October 9, Bao Gang United Steel announced that, based on the rare earth concentrate price adjustment mechanism and calculation formula approved at the company's 2022 annual shareholders' meeting, the company plans to adjust the related-party transaction price for rare earth concentrates in Q4 2026 to 38,769 yuan/mt (excluding tax), while the Q3 rare earth concentrate transaction price was adjusted to 38,565 yuan/mt, up 204 yuan/mt from the previous quarter, a 0.5% QoQ increase.

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