Rare earth prices consolidate on a subdued note; Pr-Nd holds steady while terbium series weakens [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices consolidate on a subdued note; Pr-Nd holds steady while terbium series weakens] In the short term, price direction will depend on the pace of order releases from downstream magnetic material producers. Pr-Nd quotes remain firm with cost support still in place, and large-scale tender purchases by major mills may drive gradual release of rigid demand, though acceptance of high prices is limited and upside is constrained. After consecutive declines in the terbium series, attention should be paid to whether a phased downtrend is forming; if oxides and metals continue to decline in tandem, this could weigh on market sentiment. Dysprosium, gadolinium, holmium, and erbium lack independent drivers and are expected to remain largely stable in the short term.