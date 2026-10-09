SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for October 9

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices remained flat. Upstream suppliers were reluctant to lower prices and held firm quotes, while metal plants continued to bid below offers, making transactions difficult to initiate. Gadolinium oxide prices stayed unchanged in the afternoon, with sellers maintaining their original quotes. Buyers showed limited interest in entering the market, and actual deals were scarce. Pr-Nd alloy offers continued to hold steady, as metal enterprises had limited room for price adjustments due to raw material cost support. Although tenders from large magnetic material enterprises boosted inquiries, acceptance of high prices remained limited, and actual transactions were in a stalemate. Gadolinium iron remained flat in the afternoon, with fewer market inquiries and actual transactions in the doldrums.