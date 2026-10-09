logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Sichuan Jiuda Aluminum's $400M High-Tech Battery Materials Project Breaks Ground in Guangyuan

Published: Oct 09, 2026 14:12 (GMT+8)

Recently, the high-tech battery materials project with an annual capacity of 50,000 mt, invested by Sichuan Jiuda Aluminum Co., Ltd. and constructed by Gongyi Xingrui Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., officially broke ground in the Yuanjiaba Aluminum Industrial Park of Guangyuan Economic and Technological Development Zone.

The project has a total investment of 400 million yuan and is being built on the enterprise's own industrial land, covering an area of 25,073.89 m² (including 7,873.89 m² of the original No. 1 plant and 17,200 m² of newly applied land). The construction scope includes: building production facilities in the planned No. 1 plant on the west side (Class E, 1F, H=15m) and the new plant area, installing five high-precision battery aluminum foil production lines (each with an annual capacity of 10,000 mt of high-precision battery aluminum foil), while also forming an annual capacity of 6,000 mt of aluminum-copper composite plates and 2,400 mt of aluminum-copper composite foil, along with supporting auxiliary production facilities such as slitting, precision cutting, and annealing, as well as utility facilities including quality inspection, circulating water systems, and air compressor stations.

The project is planned to be completed and put into operation in October 2026. Once reaching full production, it is expected to achieve an annual output value of 1.3 billion yuan, contribute 90.328 million yuan in taxes, and create employment for over 90 people. After completion and commissioning, the project will further improve the layout of the lithium battery new materials industry chain, enhance regional new energy industry capacity, and support the high-quality development of local green industries.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
30,000 mt Alumina Traded at $387/mt FOB Western Australia for November Shipment
27 mins ago
30,000 mt Alumina Traded at $387/mt FOB Western Australia for November Shipment
Read More
30,000 mt Alumina Traded at $387/mt FOB Western Australia for November Shipment
30,000 mt Alumina Traded at $387/mt FOB Western Australia for November Shipment
Alumina transaction: On October 9, 2026, 30,000 mt of alumina was traded at $387/mt FOB Western Australia, for November shipment.
27 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 09)
3 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 09)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 09)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 09)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 09 Oct , 2026
3 hours ago
A00 continued to decline on the second day after the holiday, with regional divergence in aluminum scrap prices [Daily Aluminum Scrap Review]
3 hours ago
A00 continued to decline on the second day after the holiday, with regional divergence in aluminum scrap prices [Daily Aluminum Scrap Review]
Read More
A00 continued to decline on the second day after the holiday, with regional divergence in aluminum scrap prices [Daily Aluminum Scrap Review]
A00 continued to decline on the second day after the holiday, with regional divergence in aluminum scrap prices [Daily Aluminum Scrap Review]
3 hours ago
Related News
news
30,000 mt Alumina Traded at $387/mt FOB Western Australia for November Shipment
Oct 09, 2026 18:54 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 09)
Oct 09, 2026 16:01 (GMT+8)
news
A00 continued to decline on the second day after the holiday, with regional divergence in aluminum scrap prices [Daily Aluminum Scrap Review]
Oct 09, 2026 15:51 (GMT+8)
news
Overseas Primary Aluminum Premiums Near a Floor as Selling Pressure Eases [SMM Analysis]
Oct 09, 2026 14:49 (GMT+8)