Sichuan Jiuda Aluminum's $400M High-Tech Battery Materials Project Breaks Ground in Guangyuan

Recently, the high-tech battery materials project with an annual capacity of 50,000 mt, invested by Sichuan Jiuda Aluminum Co., Ltd. and constructed by Gongyi Xingrui Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., officially broke ground in the Yuanjiaba Aluminum Industrial Park of Guangyuan Economic and Technological Development Zone. The project has a total investment of 400 million yuan and is being built on the enterprise's own industrial land, covering an area of 25,073.89 m² (including 7,873.89 m² of the original No. 1 plant and 17,200 m² of newly applied land). The construction scope includes: building production facilities in the planned No. 1 plant on the west side (Class E, 1F, H=15m) and the new plant area, installing five high-precision battery aluminum foil production lines (each with an annual capacity of 10,000 mt of high-precision battery aluminum foil), while also forming an annual capacity of 6,000 mt of aluminum-copper composite plates and 2,400 mt of aluminum-copper composite foil, along with supporting auxiliary production facilities such as slitting, precision cutting, and annealing, as well as utility facilities including quality inspection, circulating water systems, and air compressor stations. The project is planned to be completed and put into operation in October 2026. Once reaching full production, it is expected to achieve an annual output value of 1.3 billion yuan, contribute 90.328 million yuan in taxes, and create employment for over 90 people. After completion and commissioning, the project will further improve the layout of the lithium battery new materials industry chain, enhance regional new energy industry capacity, and support the high-quality development of local green industries.